QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,180,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 15,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.89. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
