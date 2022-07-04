QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,180,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 15,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.89. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

