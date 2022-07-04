Quant (QNT) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $694.22 million and approximately $23.84 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $57.50 or 0.00292032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.11 or 0.02138615 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002458 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006244 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

