RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Update

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $448.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 72.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

