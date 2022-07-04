RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Update

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $448.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.70.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RADA. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
