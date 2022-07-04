Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $522.57 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.