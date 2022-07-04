Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Realty Income by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $70.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

Several research firms have commented on O. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

