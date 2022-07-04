Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 34.1% in June

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RCHG opened at $10.01 on Monday. Recharge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Recharge Acquisition by 6.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 37.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 3.3% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 611,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

