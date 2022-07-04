Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $153.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.38.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

