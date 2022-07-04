Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 689 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $191.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.07. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

