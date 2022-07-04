Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $596,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCCO stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

