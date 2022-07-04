Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

