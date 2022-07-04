Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

NYSE:MMM opened at $128.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.40. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $126.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.