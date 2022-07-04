Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $542,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.