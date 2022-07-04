Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 56.9% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 450,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MET stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

