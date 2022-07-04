Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Up 23.4% in June

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,202 shares of company stock worth $10,148,585. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $595.40 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $629.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

