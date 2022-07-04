Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $707.43.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $595.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $629.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,585. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

