Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $119.01 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $127.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

