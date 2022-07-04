RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. RenovoRx has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

