Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,368,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $9,187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,762,075 shares of company stock worth $19,412,565 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

RPTX stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.15. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

