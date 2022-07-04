Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.
In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,368,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $9,187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,762,075 shares of company stock worth $19,412,565 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RPTX stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.15. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.