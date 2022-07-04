Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Repro Med Systems and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00

PAVmed has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 550.83%. Given PAVmed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and PAVmed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.49 million 4.68 -$4.56 million ($0.13) -18.85 PAVmed $500,000.00 162.18 -$50.35 million ($0.69) -1.34

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. Repro Med Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -23.97% -13.57% -11.83% PAVmed N/A -81.54% -65.96%

Risk & Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats PAVmed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About PAVmed (Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo, a disposable infusion platform technology; Veris cancer healthcare platform and implantable intelligent vascular port combining remote monitoring and data analytics; NextVent single-use ventilators; FlexMO medical circulatory support cannulas; Veris cardiac monitors; DisappEAR resorbable pediatric ear tubes; Solys noninvasive glucose monitoring. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

