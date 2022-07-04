Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $5,044,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after buying an additional 87,960 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

RSG stock opened at $133.04 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

