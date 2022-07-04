Research Analysts Set Expectations for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

CBSH opened at $66.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.49.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,704.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,115,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,887,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

