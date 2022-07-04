Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) vs. WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Financial Comparison

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOWI has a beta of -34.49, indicating that its stock price is 3,549% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reservoir Media and WOWI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.01%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than WOWI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and WOWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million 3.74 $13.08 million N/A N/A WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has higher revenue and earnings than WOWI.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A 3.48% 1.76% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Reservoir Media beats WOWI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media (Get Rating)

Reservoir Media Management, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media Management, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

About WOWI (Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

