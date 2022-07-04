Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of RVPHW opened at $0.17 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

