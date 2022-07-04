RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 900,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 33.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut RiceBran Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,117,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,532.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,823,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

