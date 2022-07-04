Robert W. Baird Boosts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $190.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.67.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

