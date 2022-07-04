Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.76.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $198.71 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

