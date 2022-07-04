Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $76.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

