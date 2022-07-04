Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $441.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 575 ($7.05) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.