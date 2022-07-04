RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.27% of RPT Realty worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in RPT Realty by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

