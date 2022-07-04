Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.7% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.50 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

