Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

