Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $279,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

