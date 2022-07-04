Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $56.33 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88.

