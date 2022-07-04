Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

SCHP opened at $56.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

