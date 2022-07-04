Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3,831.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,636 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA opened at $39.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.