Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 500 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.39.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 241,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 48,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.