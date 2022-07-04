Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

NYSE:SO opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. Southern has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

