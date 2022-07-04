ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $484.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.33, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

