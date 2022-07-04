Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives $3,040.00 Average PT from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,040.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRNY. Barclays raised their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($31.41) to GBX 3,280 ($40.24) in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.92) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of STRNY opened at $34.51 on Friday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7229 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.