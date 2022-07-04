SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 5,240 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Roblox comprises approximately 2.1% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 16.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.