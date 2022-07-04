SFG Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.5% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.