SFG Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

