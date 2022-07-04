SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,919,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 88,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,475,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $41.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.