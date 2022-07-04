SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $78.43.

