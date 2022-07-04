SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.23 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $43.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

