SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

