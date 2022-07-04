SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.45% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,202,000 after purchasing an additional 512,639 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 266,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 231,006 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 80,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000.

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.38 and a 52-week high of $87.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84.

