SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $199.59 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average of $227.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

