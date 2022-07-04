SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 267 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $107.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.