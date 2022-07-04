SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 875 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $135.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

